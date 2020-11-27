Logan and Dooher understand the responsibility as Tyrone Management

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher held their first press conference as the new Tyrone Management team last night.

The pair replaced Mickey Harte and have been given a three year term.

They are no strangers to success having lead Tyrone to All Ireland U21 glory in 2015.

Fergal Logan knows the responsibility that lays ahead for the new management group.

Logan and Dooher are joint managers but he added that the entire management team will have major roles to play.

The Stewartstown man feels they already have a good start given they worked with alot of the players previously.