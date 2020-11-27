Update – Dept of Justice to meet with Letterkenny MD

Update - The mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District has confirmed a meeting is likely to take place next week to discuss the signing of a contract to bring up to 350 asylum seekers to live at former student accomodation on the Port Road in the town. It's expected the meeting will be attended by officials from the Department of Justice.

Council Chief Executive John McLaughlin confirmed this morning that officials from the department have contacted him today seeking a meeting, and Cllr Coyle says he's anxious to facilitate that as quickly as possible.

Cllr Donal Coyle says people seeking refuge should be welcomed with open arms, but he's concerned at the level of secrecy over the plan. After speculation was first raised at a meeting earlier this year, a request from Donegal County Council for clarification was acknowledged, but no information was given.

Cllr Donal Coyle says a meeting is urgently needed to discuss services, and ensure that those moving in to the centre have adequate facilities and proper living conditions............