Ireland to move to Level 3 on December 1st

The country will move to Level Three restrictions next Tuesday December first.

It means retail, gyms, golf courses, hairdressers, cinemas, theatres and places of worship can open.

From next Friday restaurants and pubs that serve food will be allowed to open.

Wet pubs won't open this year but will be given additional supports.

The government has issued new advice that masks should be worn outside on busy streets.

From December 18th travel restrictions will lift and people will be allowed to have two households visit theirs.

This will last until January 6th - however the Government says the restrictions are only advisory.

At Government Buildings Taoiseach Micheál Martin said some restrictions are staying despite the drop down to Level Three: