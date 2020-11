An announcement on easing level 5 Covid-19 restrictions will be made this evening.

It's expected restaurants and gastro pubs will be allowed to reopen despite NPHET advice, with inter-county travel opening for a period over Christmas.

The head of the HSE says he's concerned that there may be a spike in cases of Covid-19 in January as a result of people mixing over the festive period.

Paul Reid says people deserve to celebrate Christmas, but urged them to do so safely.........