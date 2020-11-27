Doherty raises Ulster bank concerns in Dail

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has raised the future of Ulster Bank with Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe in the Dáil.

At present, Ulster Bank operates five branches in the county, at Letterkenny, Killybegs, Donegal Town, Ballybofey, and Buncrana.

Deputy Doherty said the bank's parent company is undertaking a strategic review, with fears that the bank might be wound down.

Minister Donohoe confirmed he has met with Ulster Bank and Nat West, but said the state has no stake in the bank, so he has no direct role in determining its future.

Deputy Doherty said this is a potentially serious situation.........