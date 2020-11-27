Covid-19 testing facility to open at Donegal Airport

A Covid-19 testing facility is due to open at Donegal Airport in the coming days.

The Airport is offering RT-PCR testing and Covid Antibody testing in junction with Westmeath company, Medel Healthcare.

Donegal Airport Manager Eilis Docherty says there is a growing demand for travel related COVID testing and as a result she says; they are keen to ensure that a test facility is available within the North West region.

The facility will be fully open to the public, whether a test for travel is needed or for any other reason.

From November 29th people are required to have a Pre Departure travel clearance certificate whether travelling from or to orange and red listed countries as we adopt the European traffic light system.

Tests can be booked online at a cost of €149.