Campaign set up to seek cycleway in Carndonagh

A campaign has been launched in Carndonagh to have a 10 km cycleway developed around the town to allow people cycle to school or work, and also facilitate leisure and exercise.

A Facebook page has been set up, and an online petition established.

The Carndonagh Cycleway Group wants to brief members of the Inishowen Municipal District on its proposals, and is hoping to get the chance to do so early in the new year.

Group spokesperson Odel Ward says they have already identified what they believe is an achievable route..........