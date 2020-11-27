Barrett says Ireland will need something special against Germany

Next Tuesday, the Republic of Ireland's Women's team play Germany in the European Championship Qualifier.

The German's are red hot favourites but the Irish know they need to pull off a shock result to give themselves any chance of qualifying for the tournament.

Milford's Amber Barrett who plays her club football with Koln FC in Germany knows it's going to take something special...

Ireland lost the previous game to the Ukraine.

Amber says they the result against Germany will mean everything but they have to treat it like a normal 90 minutes...

Amber is in her second season with Koln and has been impressing in front of goal.

She is pleased with how her club career is going at the moment.