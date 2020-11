The Tanaiste has told the Dail there is no question of cross border travel being banned, but the same restrictions that govern inter-county travel within the state also cover Northern Ireland.

Leo Varadkar said at present inter-county travel is only permissible for work, education, or to care for a relative, but it's hoped that may be relaxed closer to Christmas.

Denying suggestions that he wants to effectively close the border, Mr Varadkar told the Dail that is not under discussion...........