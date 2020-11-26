The Score – 26/11/20

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly will be discussing the appointment of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher as joint managers of Tyrone with Paddy Hunter of the Ulster Herald.

We'll also be getting the vibes in Louth following the appointment of Mickey Harte with LMFM’s GAA Commentator Colm Corrigan and Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News cast his views on Declan Bonner's intention to remain as Donegal Manager.

Donegal native Charlie McGeever joins us from Tipperary as the Premier County celebrate Munster success and look forward to an All Ireland semi final meeting with Mayo.

Derry City bowed out of the FAI Cup on Wednesday in Sligo bringing their season to an end. We’ll hear from Derry boss Declan Devine on a disappointing and difficult season.

While in our "Ahead of the Game” section Leon Blanche of Boylesports gives his views on the weekends big Premier League games...