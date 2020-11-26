Seven issues of non-compliance identified in disability centre

Seven issues of non-compliance have been identified in a HIQA inspection of a residential centre for people with disabilities in Donegal.

Seven areas of non-compliance are identified at the Dunwiley and Cloghan centre which is run by the HSE and had eight residents at the time of the inspection in July.

The inspector identified issues with staffing and governance and management ; shortcomings in protection and positive behaviour support, and a lack of some services as a result of the Covid 19 situation. There were also issues with individual plans, and a lack of access to speech and language therapy.

A compliance plan was presented to management at the centre.

Three other centres were also examined - At the 11 resident Cill Aoibheann and Ballydevitt Group House outside Donegal Town, one non compliance was identified in relation to fire prevention.

There were no issues of non-compliance at the five resident Lifford Accomodation and the four resident centre at Loughnaginn outside Letterkenny.

The full reports are available here -

