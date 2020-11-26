Relief as Gartan plans withdrawn

A planning application for new security features at Gartan Estate has been withdrawn.

The application, lodged by Donegal ETB sought to erect gates and a fence around parts of the Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre.

The proposal has sparked major concern among the local community who use the amenity regularly.

Cllr Michael McBride says the decision to reverse the application will bring relief to residents in the area.

He's hopeful that future public consultation with the community will result in a plan that's in the best interest of everyone: