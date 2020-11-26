Prof says LUH & community ‘one entity’ as Covid battle continues

A HSE Clinical Lead for infection control has acknowledged that there is a very significant Covid-19 issue in Letterkenny University Hospital and that more work needs to be done to control it.

However Professor Martin Cormican is warning that both the hospital and the local community are effectively one entity.

He believes that the high rates of community transmission in Donegal is in turn leading to the significant cases among both staff and patients in Letterkenny.

The Professor says that the hospital is facing a particular challenge and while improvements need to be made, you cannot separate the hospital from the community which it serves.