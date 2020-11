NCT tests are back in full at the centre in Carndonagh today.

Flooding issues at the facility had resulted in motorists having to travel to Letterkenny for part of their test in recent weeks.

However drainage works got underway at the site this week and were completed yesterday with tests now to be fully restored to Carndonagh from this morning.

People who faced cancellations this week as the work was being carried out are to have their test rescheduled.