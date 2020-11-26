Milford and Letterkenny have the highest Covid incidence rates

One Electoral Area in Co Donegal had three times the national average rate of Covid-19 infection up to Monday night.

The 14-day incidence rate nationally was 107 per hundred thousand -- but the Milford district had a rate of 355.

Neighbouring Letterkenny was the only other area in the country with a rate over 300.

The latest figures are -

Letterkenny 91 cases 305.5 per 100,000

South INishowen 63 cases 281 per 100,000

Lifford/Stranorlar 53 cases 204.7 per 100,000

Milford 49 cases 355.8 per 100,000

North Inishowen 45 cases 265.3 per 100,000

Glenties 43 cases 179.8 per 100,000

Donegal 35 cases 132.1 per 100,000