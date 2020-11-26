Milford and Letterkenny have the highest Covid incidence rates

By
News Highland
-

One Electoral Area in Co Donegal had three times the national average rate of Covid-19 infection up to Monday night.

The 14-day incidence rate nationally was 107 per hundred thousand -- but the Milford district had a rate of 355.

Neighbouring Letterkenny was the only other area in the country with a rate over 300.

The latest figures are -

Letterkenny      91 cases          305.5 per 100,000

South INishowen    63 cases      281 per 100,000

Lifford/Stranorlar    53 cases      204.7 per 100,000

Milford                  49 cases       355.8 per 100,000

North Inishowen      45 cases         265.3 per 100,000

Glenties                  43 cases         179.8 per 100,000

Donegal                  35 cases          132.1 per 100,000

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR