Government consider telling people not to travel to North

The government is strongly considering telling people not to travel to Northern Ireland from next week, due to the region's Covid-19 crisis.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party colleagues last night the measure may be introduced, but no final decision has been made.

The cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet this evening to finalise plans to exit level five next week, ahead of an announcement tomorrow.

It's believed shops, gyms and hairdressers will be the first to reopen, with restaurants and hotels expected to follow.

Former HSE director-general Tony O'Brien lives in Co Louth - and says the government would be right to advise against travel to the North: