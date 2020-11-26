Funding ring-fenced to progress new Buncrana leisure centre

Assurances have been given that funding for Buncrana Leisure Centre has been set aside in Donegal County Councils Capital Budget.

The capital budget is due to be adopted on Monday and includes the necessary monies to progress the project.

Initial plans were to refurbish the current facility which has been closed to the public for several years, however it will cost less to knock the existing building and replace it with a new state of the art centre.

Cllr Jack Murray is relieved that the leisure centre is being prioritised and hopes to that it will be up and running by 2022: