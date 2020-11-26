Foster “astounded” by Varadkar’s border comments

The Tanaiste has told the Dail there is no question of cross border travel being banned, but the same restrictions that govern inter-county travel within the state also cover Northern Ireland.

Leo Varadkar said at present inter-county travel is only permissable for work, education, or to care for a relative, but it's hoped that may be relaxed closer to Christmas.

It's reported Mr Varadkar had raised the issue of a ban on cross border travel at a parliamentary party meeting last night,

The North's first minister, Arlene Foster, says the Tánaiste's initial comments last night were very disappointing.................

Meanwhile, Lifford based GP Martin Coyne says while sealing the border is not a feasible suggestion, more controls should be put in place..............