Derry PSNI seize firearm on foot of information from gardai

Police in Derry say that acting on information provided by gardai, they carried out a search at a property in the Whitehouse Park area of Derry yesterday evening in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Donegal earlier this month.

A firearm was seized as a result of this which has been taken away for forensic analysis.

It comes as gardai confirm a man in his sixties was arrested in connection with an incident in Clonmany two weeks ago.

The PSNI say collaborative working with An Garda Siochana has resulted in us removing a potentially dangerous weapon from the streets. They say they want to keep the area safe, and are thankful they have a good working relationship with law enforcement colleagues in Donegal which helps them achieve this.