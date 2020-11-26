Burnfoot residents deflated over lengthy flood relief process

The Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme is now open to public consultation but there are fears that it'll be several years before it's complete.

It's over three years since the devastating floods of August 2017 with Pairc na Greine estate completely washed out at the time, but affected residents have not been able to return to their homes since.

It's estimated that it will be 2025 before flood defence measures are complete in the area, meaning those affected will be out of their homes for a minimum of eight years.

Kathleen Molloy says that despite the houses not being impacted since by flooding she has accepted that she will never return to her home, and at this stage feels defeated: