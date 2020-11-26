Bed crisis at Carndonagh must be addressed – Doherty

There are 46 users of disability services in Inishowen registered as being in need of respite services, but only one bed available at the Riverwalk facility in Carndonagh.

At this week's meeting of the Regional Health Forum West, Cllr Albert Doherty said its incumbent on the HSE and the government to address this situation as a matter of urgency.

Cllr Doherty said people have been offered respite places elsewhere in the county, but it's not practical in many cases.

At the online meeting, he shared a letter he received from a carer...........

Senior HSE official John Hayes agreed that more services are needed in Inishowen, but said there are short term issues which are being worked through............