335 more cases of Covid-19, 20 of them in Donegal

An additional 335 cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed this evening, with three new deaths.

It brings the total number of cases to 71,494, and the total number of Covid related deaths to 2,036.

20 of the new cases were in Donegal,where the 14 day incidence rate is now 218 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 103.9

Eight more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in the North today, with 442 new cases.

The total number of Covid related deaths now stands as 962, while there have been more than 51,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,036 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 25th November, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,494* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

162 are men / 171 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

119 in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 28 confirmed cases. The figure of 71,494 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 25 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)