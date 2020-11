A state watchdog's warning the future of Ireland's environment is 'not optimistic' unless urgent action is taken.

The Environmental Protection Agency says some bird species are under threat, and air quality doesn't meet WHO standards in some urban areas.

It says littering remains a big problem, and the number of very clean rivers in Ireland has fallen by 96 per cent in the past 30 years.

Dr Jonathan Derham, from the EPA, says the new report highlights several serious issues: