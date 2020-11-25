Six new Covid deaths and 269 cases, 16 in Donegal

An additional 269 cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed this evening, with six new deaths.

It brings the total number of cases to 71,187, and the total number of Covid related deaths to 2,033.

16 of the new cases were in Donegal, down from 41 yesterday. The 14 day incidence rate is now 222.4 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 105.5

Meanwhile, there have been 533 new cases of Covid 19 recorded North of the border, with a further 7 Coronavirus related deaths.

The number of cases are higher than normal today due to an issue with the recording of data yesterday.

The death toll in Northern Ireland is 954, while the total number of cases stands at 50,676.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,033* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 24th November, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,187** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

123 are men / 146 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties.

As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of one death. The figure of 2,033 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 71,187 confirmed cases reflects this.

