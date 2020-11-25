Review of St Conal’s underway as CNU gets planning permission

Planning Permission has been granted for the new Community Nursing Unit to be built in Letterkenny on the Kilmacrennan Road, close to the St Conal's Hospital campus.

It's envisaged the 110 bed unit will be open in 2023, with a mix of long stay, short stay, rehabilitation and dementia care being provided.

It;s also been confirmed that €850,000 is being spent on improvements at St Conal's Hospital.

Answering questions from Cllr Ciaran Brogan at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum, Senior HSE official John Hayes said a review is being carried out on how best to use St Conal's in light of the new Nursing Unit and other developments...........

Meanwhile, the meeting was also told the Acute Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital will open in early January at the latest, while the phased opening of the additional maternity theatre is on schedule for mid-December.

************************

More details on the CNU from the written answer provided -

The Health Service Executive is delighted to announce that the planning application for the development of Letterkenny

Community Nursing Unit has been granted.

The development in Letterkenny will provide a new 110 bedded unit on a green field site at Kilmacrennan Road,

Letterkenny.

The proposed development will comprise of a community nursing unit / hospital totalling 9400sqm in gross floor area. The

building comprises of 110 beds including a mix of long stay, short stay / rehabilitation and dementia care with associated

resident accommodation including dining rooms, kitchenettes, resident areas with family overnight room, visitor’s room,

treatment room, hairdresser’s salon etc.

The facility will also provide a purpose built rehabilitation centre, providing Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and

allied health professional space.

Other features include an internal courtyard and terrace spaces; associated back of house areas including kitchen and

laundry rooms, staff accommodation and ancillary offices; and all associated site and development works including

landscaping and site services, and an ESB sub-station.

The development at Letterkenny is part of an overall programme for the development of healthcare infrastructure in

Donegal.

This will provide capacity to cater for the increasing needs of community beds and will integrate and support care

needs with Letterkenny University Hospital. The existing Medical Rehab unit at St Conals Hospital will also be incorporated

in to this development.

The estimated net construction cost of the facility is currently €37.8 million and it is intended to

proceed to tender and appointment of a contractor for the construction of the building in 2021.

It is anticipated that the new Community Hospital will be operational in 2023.

John Hayes, Chief Officer, CHO1