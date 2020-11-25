Dail Business Committee set to be wound up following Woulfe appointment

The committee that decides what the Dáil debates looks set to be wound up after a blazing row over the appointment of Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe.

All seven opposition groups and parties walked off the Business committee yesterday after the government refused to schedule a debate on the issue.

It marks a significant breakdown in the relationship between opposition and the government.

Sinn Féin party whip and Donegal Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said they had no choice but to stop co-operating on government business: