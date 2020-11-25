Controversy continues over Eir chief’s Sligo comments

The CEO of Eir says her comments about their call centre in Sligo has nothing to do with staff.

Minister Frank Feighan had called on Eir to clarify comments by Carolan Lennon blaming Sligo for poor performance in dealing with customer calls and complaints.

Ms Lennon told the Oireachtas Communications Committee today that it was a "mistake" to locate the centre in the town.

She says it took longer to train workers as most of them didn't have previous experience working in the sector.

Eir was before the committee over serious complaints about its customer support service.

Chief executive Carolan Lennon says her comments were taken up the wrong way........

However, Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marc Mac Sharry isn't satisfied with the way the company addressed the issue of complaints at today's committee hearing............