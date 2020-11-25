Cllr claims Government is failing in social distancing on school buses

A West Donegal councillor says the government is failing the students and parents of Pobail Scoil Gaoith Dobhair because of the failure to facilitate social distancing on school buses.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says while many school buses are at 50% capacity as recommended and required, buses serving Gweedore are full, and that's not acceptable.

He says the government must take action not just to increase the number of buses, but also to ease the pressure on Bus Eireann and public service staff: