Calls for investigation into how Covid is spreading at LUH

There are calls for an investigation into how Covid-19 is spreading in Letterkenny University Hospital.

The call comes from Councillor Gerry McMonagle, member of the Regional Health Forum West who has been speaking as its emerged staff in the medical records department at the hospital are isolating following an outbreak of the virus and claims that as of yesterday 41 people at the hospital are Covid positive.

Councillor McMonagle says the hospital's policy on the testing of staff also needs to be reviewed as a matter of urgency: