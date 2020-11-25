Barrett inspires schoolkids through Fighting Words

Inspiring children to follow their dreams is something that Amber Barrett feels passionate about and it’s why she has linked up with Fighting Words.

On behalf of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team, Barrett held a video call with 5th class pupils from Scoil Cholmcille, Ballybrack to answer their questions about her career and representing her country.

Through the link up with Fighting Words, who provide free tutoring and mentoring in creative writing and related arts, the initative is aimed to inspire the schoolkids to write stories & poems about how sport can inspire them.

Barrett, who has scored two goals in 19 senior appearances, was keen to get involved having previously completed a Msc in Education in DCU. She is currently in camp with the Ireland squad preparing for the 2022 UEFA European Championship against Germany in Tallaght Stadium on December 1st.

“It was great to chat with the schookids from Scoil Cholmcille and I was very impressed by all of their questions. Hopefully I gave them something to go away and write their pieces which I’m sure will be fantastic,” said Barrett.

“All of the players on the Ireland Women’s Team feel that it’s important for us to stay connected with the younger generation and to inspire them in a positive way through doing our best in every game. Helping them to be more creative and confident is something that we, as a squad, are delighted to be part of.

“It’s also important to highlight the work that Fighting Words do in this area. It is through organisations like Fighting Words that children can embrace reading & writing while not being afraid to express themselves.”

Mark Davidson, Programme Coordinator for Fighting Words, said: “Sport inspires us all and captures imaginations. Pairing creative writing with the inspirational power of sport is a natural fit and it led us to create some really unique poems.

“Fighting Words and Scoil Cholmcille are delighted to be involved in a small way as the Ireland Women’s Team prepare for their match against Germany on December 1st... we'll be cheering them on and hope that the pieces written by Mr. Breathnach's fifth class group help the team to find that extra gear and keep inspiring us all.”

Each of the pieces written by the pupils of Scoil Cholmchille will be stuck up in the Ireland dressing room ahead of their game against Germany to act as inspiration for the players.

About Fighting Words

Mission Statement

Our aim is to help children and young people, and adults who did not have this opportunity as children, to discover and harness the power of their own imaginations and creative writing skills.

At its core, Fighting Words is also about something much broader and more inclusive. It is about using the creative practice of writing and storytelling to strengthen our children and teenagers – from a wide range of backgrounds – to be resilient, creative and successful shapers of their own lives.

What We Do

Fighting Words provides free tutoring and mentoring in creative writing and related arts to as many children, young adults and adults with special needs as we can reach. Our programmes and workshops are delivered mainly by volunteer writing tutors.