Slight rise in number of Donegal people on PUP

An additional 2,000 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, with 84 new recipients in Donegal.

There's also been a rise in the number of people in the county claiming Enhanced Illness Benefit.

In total, the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be issued to just over 352,000 people across the country today, with 12,444 people receiving it in Donegal.

That's 87 more than last week, but just over 10,000 down on the 22,700 people who were claiming the payment in early May.

110 people have closed their account in order to return to work in Donegal over the past week, 12 more than last week.

Most claims have been made by people who were working in the accommodation and food service sector.

Meanwhile, 2,628 people in Donegal have now been certified as eligible for Enhanced Illness Benefits, a rise of 87 on last week's figure.