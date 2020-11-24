More people returning to Donegal to live & work

A number of Donegal people have already returned home from the US to live and work, with more planning to do so in the coming weeks and months.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says one of the highlights of the virtual Golden Bridges conference which took place at the weekend was the evident way in which the diaspora remains committed to the county and the region, with many of them planning a return.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says the online event was important in ensuring that as well as being aware of the challenges faced by the North West at the moment, people are also aware of the opportunities: