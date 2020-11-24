LUH records highest number of Covid patients nationwide

Letterkenny University Hospital has again recorded the highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide.

The latest figures show that there are currently 41 people with the virus being treated on site at the hospital, two in ICU.

Another suspected case of Covid-19 is also in intensive care while a further five suspected cases are also being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Government ministers will meet this morning to discuss exiting Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

The national 14 day incidence rate is estimated to be 108 cases per 100 thousand, however both Donegal and Louth have rates of over 200.

NPHET will meet tomorrow and is expected to be cautious in it's approach to re-opening the country.