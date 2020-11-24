Ireland West Airport gets grant support from Mayo County Council

Ireland West Airport is being allocated a grant for €150,000 by Mayo County Council in their 2021 budget, to support the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport is forecasting expected losses of close to €4m this year with passenger traffic collapsing, from 807,000 passengers in 2019 to an estimated 145,000 passengers in 2020 - a passenger level last experienced in 1995.

The motion was proposed by Cllr Damien Ryan and was unanimously supported by all members of Mayo County Council.

In a statement, Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport, said 'I wish to sincerely thank Cllr Damian Ryan, Mayo County Council Chief Executive, Peter Duggan and its elected members, for today's announcement, which will provide support for the expected record losses that the airport will incur both this year and in 2021.