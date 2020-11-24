Electrical items stolen during weekend burglary in Twin Towns

A number of valuable electrical items have been stolen during a weekend burglary in the Twin Towns.

The incident happened in Drumboe, Stranorlar between 6pm on Friday the 20th of November and 6pm on Saturday the 21st of November.

Entry was gained to a house via an unlocked sunroom window. A rear window at the house had been prised open.

A number of items were stolen namely a grey laptop, a silver Russell Hobbs toaster and a black 26 inch Panasonic tv and a black radio.

If anyone observed any unusual activity or vehicles in that area over the course of those days are being urged to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.