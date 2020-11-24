Drugs worth almost €30,000 seized by Gardai in Letterkenny

Drugs worth almost €30,000 have been seized by Gardai in Letterkenny in recent days.

The Divisional Drugs unit have been busy over the past while and they have conducted numerous searches both of people and of properties.

Over the past week a number of searches were conducted of houses within the Letterkenny District alone resulting in a combined seizure of over €21,000 worth of cannabis and over €7,000 worth of cocaine.

Numerous other items were seized also, sums of cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia. Arrests were made in each case.