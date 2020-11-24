Donegal should move out of Level 5 next week, says Minister

A senior Government Minister says that it's his belief that Donegal will move out of Level 5 with the rest of the country next week.

The national 14 day incidence rate is estimated to be 108 cases per 100 thousand; however both Donegal and Louth have rates of over 200.

The slow decline of the incidence rate in the county has led to some concern locally over potential harsher restrictions remaining in Donegal come December 1st.

But Minister Charlie McConalogue says it's important the country moves as one: