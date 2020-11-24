Data will inform decisions on Covid restrictions – Taoiseach

The government has been accused of engaging in guesswork to re-open the country by not having proper data to inform decisions on COVID restrictions.

Cabinet met this morning to discuss easing level five with further meetings and an announcement planned for Thursday or Friday.

It's expected retail will be allowed to open next week but it may be longer for hotels and restaurants.

The expectation is wet pubs won't be allowed to open with the Taoiseach warning about gatherings where alcohol is involved.

Micheál Martin has said they will look at all available information to inform its decision..............