Checkpoints continuing – Drug & drink driving up in Donegal

Gardai in Donegal are once again appealing to the public to reduce non-essential travel as checkpoints continue across the county.

Sgt Eunan Walsh has acknowledged that 'the goal posts may need to change next week' if retail reopens here and remains shut in the north.

Despite the current lockdown, Garda are reporting large volumes of traffic on the county's road network, with on-going concerns over cross border travel.

Meanwhile figures for November show that so far, there have been twelve drink driving detections and thirteen drug driving offences in Donegal.

Sgt Walsh says they will they are enforcing the regulations as a last resort: