Mickey Harte is the new manager of the Louth senior footballers.

He's been handed a three-year term, just over a week after ending his 18-year reign in charge of Tyrone.

Harte replaces Wayne Kierans, who left the role after their Leinster Championship defeat to Longford.

He"ll be assisted by Gavin Devlin, and together they'll also take charge of Louth's under-20 footballers.