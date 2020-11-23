Special day for Mickey Graham

It was a historic day in the All-Ireland senior football championship on Sunday, with Cavan and Tipperary ending long waits for provincial success.

Cavan claimed a record 40th Ulster football title, but a first for 23 years.

Mickey Graham's side denied three-in-a-row-chasing Donegal to reach a first All-Ireland semi final since 1997, with a 1-13 to 12 point win at the Athletic grounds.

It sets up a last four meeting with champions Dublin.

Speaking after the game, manager Mickey Graham told Aisling O'Reilly he was struggling to believe his eyes...