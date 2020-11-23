Some Donegal parents refuse to send children on school bus

Some parents in Donegal are refusing to send their children on public transport due to Covid-19 capacity issues.

Despite an initial aim by Bus Eireann of having school buses run at 50% capacity due to the pandemic, some are still operating at full capacity.

While a number of private bus operators in the county have come forward to offer their services to Bus Eireann, it's understood that the logistics of that are still being worked out.

It's emerged since the issue was raised on today's Nine till Noon Show this morning that there are a significant number of buses operating at 50% capacity.

But affected parent Maggie believes putting her son on a full school bus is effectively breaking the rules: