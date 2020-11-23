Sligo announcement underlines LUH discrimination – MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy has reiterated his belief that Letterkenny University Hospital is being 'discriminated against' in terms of funding.

It's after Sligo University Hospital received funding for the appointment of five new consultant posts, with recruitment to start immediately.

It's understood that there's been a need for these positions to be approved for some time, with the money now in place to begin advertising in the coming weeks.

But Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says while that's good news for Sligo, he believes people in Donegal are still being treated as second class citizens.........