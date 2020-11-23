Potential differing pub restrictions North & South next week

The Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland says it'll be up to publicans and the authorities to maintain Covid-19 guidelines should restrictions differ north and south come next week.

In that scenario, pubs may be open in the Republic from December 1st but remaining shut in the north until at least December 11th.

While there's on-going concern over cross border travel as it relates to current differing retail restrictions, there are now renewed fears of over the movement of people come next Tuesday.

VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben says should that come to pass, what's important is each establishment maintaining the guidelines: