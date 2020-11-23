No new Covid-19 deaths as 252 new cases are confirmed

An additional 252 cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed this evening, with no new deaths.

It brings the total number of cases to 70,711, and the total number of Covid related deaths to 2,022.

13 of the new cases were in Donegal, where the 14 day incidence rate has dropped to 227.4, compared to a national rate of 108.7.

Meanwhile, 280 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the North over the last 24 hours.

There have been 3 additional deaths.

The death toll now stands at 936, while the number of Covid 19 cases has exceeded 50,000 in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

Of the cases notified today:

124 are men / 128 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

88 in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo with 85 spread across another 20 counties

As of 2pm today 289 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,022 reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 70,711 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 22NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (09NOV2020 to 22NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (09NOV2020 to 22NOV2020) Ireland 252 108.7 5,177*** Donegal 13 227.4 362 Louth 16 211.8 273 Limerick 12 195.0 380 Roscommon <5 158.0 102 Waterford <5 155.8 181 Meath <5 124.6 243 Offaly <5 119.3 93 Dublin 88 119.0 1,603 Monaghan 5 114.0 70 Westmeath <5 112.7 100 Kilkenny 21 106.8 106 Longford <5 97.9 40 Cavan <5 95.8 73 Mayo 16 88.9 116 Tipperary <5 88.4 141 Clare <5 85.8 106 Kildare 6 83.6 186 Cork 26 81.6 443 Sligo 5 76.3 50 Carlow 0 75.5 43 Leitrim <5 65.5 21 Wicklow 6 65.3 93 Galway 5 63.6 164 Kerry 6 60.3 89 Laois <5 57.9 49 Wexford <5 36.1 54

***101 of these cases arose in October. These account for less than 2% of cases over the last 14 days and their impact on current incidence will be accounted for in all relevant calculations.