Gardai not properly equipped to deal with assaults – O’Connor

The Donegal GRA Representative says Gardai simply don't have the appropriate tools to deal with potential attacks on members of the force.

It comes as assaults on Gardai increased by over a fifth last year, and have continued to rise in 2020.

There were 763 physical attacks on Garda members in 2018, rising to 929 last year.

There were 837 by mid-October this year, which suggests there will be more than 1,000 by the end of 2020.

But GRA Donegal Representative Brendan O'Connor says Gardai don't have the sufficient equipment to deal with incidents like these: