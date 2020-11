On this week's DL Debate, after a huge weekend of GAA action Brendan Devenney has another packed show.

Donegal and Cavan Legends Kevin Cassidy and Stephen King recap Sunday's Ulster Final while Brendan also speaks with a disappointed Donegal Manager Declan Bonner.

Mickey McCann and Sean McVeigh will also tell Brendan how important another All Ireland Hurling title is after Sunday's Nickey Rackard success over Mayo...