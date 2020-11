Brexit trade negotiations are continuing today but they’re being conducted online after a member of the EU’s negotiating team tested positive for the Coronavirus last week.

The EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said earlier today that “fundamental divergences” still remain between the two sides. But he says they are continuing to work hard for a deal.

The new Midlands North West MEP Colm Markey remains hopeful a trade agreement will be struck between the EU and the UK................