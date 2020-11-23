Bonner to take time to consider his next move

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says he will take a few days before making a decision on his future as the county senior manager.

The season came to an end on Sunday losing to Cavan in the Ulster senior final.

Declan still has a year left after a one year extension to his originally agreement was granted last September.

The Na Rossa man says Sunday was probably the hardest defeat of his tenure to take.

Speaking on this evenings DL Debate with Brendan Devenney, He added it’s to early yet to be making any decision on whats next for him...