Police are appealing for information regarding an attempted weekend hijacking in the Waterside area of Derry.

The incident happened between 4.30pm and 4.40pm on Saturday.

Police received a report of two males attempting to hijack several vehicles as they drove along Rossdowney Road towards the roundabout at Crescent Link Retail Park.

If you have any information or dashcam footage which could assist police with their enquiries please contact 101.